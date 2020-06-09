Justin Marr-Dale Fowler runoff

Justin Marr, left, and Dale Fowler will be in a runoff election July 14 to determine who will be the Republican Party nominee for Victoria County sheriff. The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.

A Victoria County sheriff's candidate said Tuesday he would not be able to attend a debate hosted by the Victoria Advocate.

Justin Marr said scheduling conflicts prevented him from participating in a debate between himself and opponent Dale Fowler, who still plans to attend.

"I've got a lot of stuff on my plate," Marr said.

Victoria County voters will choose between the two Republican candidates in a July 14 runoff election. That runoff was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 4, Marr and Fowler participated in a Victoria Advocate debate in which they appeared with two other Republican sheriff's candidates in the primary election. The top two vote-getters face off in a runoff because neither candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary.

A runoff debate is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday and will continue with questions posed only to Fowler if Marr cannot attend, said Chris Cobler, Advocate editor and publisher.

Cobler said the newspaper offered Marr other dates, but the candidate said he was unable to make any work.

"The invitation remains open," Cobler said. "We hope he can still find it in his schedule to make it. We think it is important that the voters get all the information that they can."

Readers are invited to submit their questions for the candidates by emailing ccobler@vicad.com.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

