The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has announced 10 employee promotions.
The following promotions were announced in a sheriff’s office news release issued Friday.
Lt. Richard Martin was promoted to captain over the special operations division.
Capt. Michael Behrends was appointed as the captain over the enforcement division, which includes patrol, the criminal investigations division, civil, school resource officers, and the information technology and forensics unit.
Jack Justice was promoted to unit supervisor over the information technology and forensics unit.
Investigator Ryan Mikulec was promoted to lieutenant over the criminal investigations division.
Cpl. John McDowell and Cpl. Brody Davis were promoted to sergeants in the patrol division.
Deputies Jose Diaz and Jeremy Marshall were promoted to corporals in the patrol division.
Sgt. Brandon Schustereit was promoted to unit supervisor in the mental health unit.
Patrol Sgt. Blake Mozisek was promote to sergeant in the training division.
Crime scene unit Deputy Steve Meaux was promoted to criminal investigator.
Detention Lieutenant Joseph Randolph was promoted to unit commander of the honor guard.
“Sheriff (Justin) Marr recognizes the contributions that each of these employees have made in the VCSO and for their dedication and hard work for Victoria County. He believes that each of them will excel in their new positions of leadership,” according to the news release.
