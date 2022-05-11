The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the launching of a new app available to residents who wish to receive information or communicate with the agency.

The app can be found by searching “Victoria County Sheriff” in any app store application such as Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

Sheriff Justin Marr said the application was finalized last week and is available now.

Anyone using the app can submit crime tips, find out what is happening live or report anything important.

They can also commend a deputy.

The quicker authorities can respond to tips, the quicker they can help.

Chief Deputy Will Franklin stressed the importance of a link to the public amid an ongoing spike in human trafficking, such as the recent incident in Ganado.

“We’re expecting to see a big uptake. We’re expecting to see what happened in Jackson County happen here,” Franklin said.

Deputies welcome tips involving undocumented immigration and other crimes to the app.