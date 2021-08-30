Since June 1, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has received 34 immigration violation calls and had four pursuits that resulted in detention, said chief deputy Will Franklin, as part of an update on the county’s response to illegal border crossings during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
The Sheriff’s Office also responded to one call in which a man was found dead along Coletoville Road. The man was later identified as a Mexican national. Franklin said that the man had become sick during his journey and was left on the side of the road by smugglers.
Franklin said that the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has also been responsible for transporting people who the officers detain to the border patrol office in Kingsville, after a lack of funding for the Corpus Christi Border Patrol Office caused them to close.
Previously, Border Patrol employees would come to Victoria or Refugio counties to pick up detainees, but now the local sheriffs’ offices are having to transport detainees.
“So far we’ve pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps and done it, but in the future as this continues this is going to become more and more of a burden for the locals,” said Franklin.
Commissioners also heard from the county’s public health director, David Gonzales, about the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The area has seen a 10 fold increase in cases per day since June, said Gonzales.
“We were averaging about six cases a day back in June. Now we’re over 60 a day over the past seven to 14 days,” he said.
Along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Victoria County Public Health Department is recommending that everyone, including vaccinated individuals, wear masks when indoors.
While schools did a great job last year preventing spread of the virus, Gonzales said, the current rate of spread in schools is concerning.
“We do recommend that parents have their kids in face masks, because when you’re in those settings, when you can’t socially distance within a classroom, it’s really all you have to protect yourself and try to limit the spread in those settings,” said Gonzales.
Over the past few weeks the county has seen a slight increase in vaccinations, he said. Roughly 46.5% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated. About 56% have at least one dose.
According to local data, 87% of the new cases in Victoria County are among those that are unvaccinated, said Gonzales.
“Obviously the vaccines were never meant to be 100% effective against infections, but it does a great job of slowing them down,” he said.
The most important thing about the vaccine, however, is that it prevents severe illness and hospitalization, he added. Of Victoria County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in Victoria County hospitals, 98% are unvaccinated, said Gonzales.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Rex Mayes as a reserve Deputy Constable for Precinct 2 and approved the schedule to vote on next year’s budget and tax rate on Sept. 13.
