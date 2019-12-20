Victoria County Sheriff's Office returned home safely a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing for several hours Friday.
The woman, who has dementia, went missing at 12:45 p.m. Friday. She wandered away from her home outside the city limits, said her daughter, Sara Villafuerte said.
Her mother was found about 5 p.m. Friday by Jorge De La Garza, according to a department press release.
De La Garza saw the woman walking on Bloomington highway. The daughter, who lives in Alaska, said she was grateful for the community's help in finding her mother.
Villafuerte worried that her mother was outdoors in temperatures in the 40s and in rainy weather.
