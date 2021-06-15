On May 19 and Tuesday, the recreation center at 1408 Melrose Drive was broken into. Both times, the actors did more than an estimated $25,000 in damage to the facility as well as furniture and other items inside. Paints used by local children and others for fun were used to deface the property and materials used for crafts were destroyed.
These acts are an attack against the entire community and anyone with information about these burglaries is encouraged to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com.
All tips are anonymous, and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
