About 6:45 a.m. Nov. 21, the body of Keith Messamore, a 63-year-old male, was discovered near 600 Industrial Park Drive near the Quail Creek subdivision. Investigators with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office called the circumstances “suspicious” and are investigating Messamore’s death as a homicide. Messamore was last seen alive the previous evening.
Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information about homicide investigation
