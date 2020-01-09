On Dec. 30 at about 3:20 a.m., an unknown man entered a business on the 2500 block of North Ben Jordan Street, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. Witnesses described the man as slender and about 5-feet 8-inches to 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He wore a black hoodie or jacket, light colored blue jeans, and gray shoes.
Anyone with information about this crime, is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
