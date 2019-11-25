Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding several burglaries of vehicles

During the nights of Oct. 28 and 29, several vehicles in the lot of a business in the  4500 block of North Navarro Street were broken into. The suspect was wearing a black jacket and a yellow, collared shirt at the time of the offense and was recorded by surveillance cameras at the location. The suspect climbed a fence at the location before going through vehicles and taking various items.

If you have any information about this incident, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

 Photo contributed by Victoria Crime Stoppers

