Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding the locations of Justin Hood and Emma Hernandez.
Hood has an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of parole. His original charge was manufacture controlled substance. Hood, 32, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 198 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Hernandez has an outstanding warrant charging her with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case. Hernandez, 38, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Fugitives may be armed and the public should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive themselves.
Anyone with information about these two are asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
