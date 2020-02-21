Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for Michael Cardenas Jr.
Cardenas has an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance case. The warrant was issued on Jan. 28. He is 29, stands 5-feet 4-inches and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed and the public should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cardenas, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
