Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding a shooting

On March 13, a shooting occurred at the Autumn Park Apartments, 4405 N. Navarro St. The shooting occurred around 2:50 a.m. Detectives with the Victoria Police Department are looking for any information anyone has about this shooting.
If you have any information about this incident, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or visit bit.ly/2gFGM2c.
All tips are anonymous and if you give information to Victoria Crime Stoppers that leads to arrest or to charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
