Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding a theft

Around 4 a.m. April 25, a man committed a theft at 2303 N. Main St. He stole a “skid-steer” front-end loader and damaged fencing at the property to remove the equipment from the lot. After failed attempts to remove the loader from the area by trailer, it was left at a property off of Airline Road and later recovered by police.
If you have any information about this theft, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information to Victoria Crime Stoppers that leads to arrest or to charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
