Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding the disappearance of Antonio Vela Jr.
Vela, 38, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen at a local business on June 15, 2017. His vehicle was found outside the city limits of Victoria, in Victoria County, the next day.
If you have any information about Vela’s disappearance, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to solving Vela’s disappearance, you could earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.