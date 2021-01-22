Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the location of Gloria Ann Fuentes and Jessie Marie Rodriguez.
Fuentes,43, has an outstanding warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation and secure execution of a document by deception$1,500 -$20,000 case. The warrant was issued on Feb. 21, 2019. She also has warrants charging her with violation of probation on a theft between $1,500-$20,000 case and bail jumping/failure to appear. She 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Rodriguez,22, has an outstanding warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case. The warrant was issued on Aug. 11. She also has a warrant charging her with violation of probation on engaging in organized criminal activity – money laundering. She is 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may have weapons. People should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive by themselves.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fuentes or Rodriguez, is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.