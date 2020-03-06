Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the location of Leslie Marie Garcia.
Garcia has an outstanding warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence case. The warrant was issued Jan. 17.
Garcia, 36, is 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information on Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
