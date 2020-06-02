Victoria Crime Stoppers is searching for robbery suspect

Around 1:30 a.m. May 9, a man wearing a mask robbed a convenience store in the 2100 block of Lone Tree Road. The man threatened the clerk and demanded money. He ran from the store after the robbery. If you have any information about this robbery, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

 Photo contributed by Victoria Crime Stoppers

