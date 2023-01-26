Beginning late in 2022, Victoria began experiencing a series of burglaries at local stores selling vaping supplies.
Investigators at the Victoria Police Department believe the burglaries may be related and are asking for the public's help in solving them.
These burglaries have happened at stores on North Navarro Street, Mockingbird Lane and Houston Highway.
Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. Callers can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting the website, crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if the tipster gives information that leads to arrest or indictment, they could earn a cash reward.