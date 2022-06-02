On May 23, at about 3 a.m., two men robbed a convenience store in the 2500 block of North Ben Jordan Street. The men were armed and both had their faces covered. They demanded money from the clerk and then fled the store on foot.
If you have any information about this aggravated robbery, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. You can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.