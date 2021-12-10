Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the location of Thomas Dwayne Bedford.
Bedford has an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of probation. His original charge was assault family violence by impeding breathing or circulation. The warrant was issued on Nov. 17. He is 37-years-old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bedford, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
