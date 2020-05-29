Victoria Crime Stoppers looking for Alfred Chayse Martinez

Alfred Chayse Martinez

 Contributed by Victoria Crime Stoppers

Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding the location of Alfred Chayse Martinez.

Martinez has an outstanding warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family. The warrant was issued on May 1. He is also wanted on warrants charging violation of protective orders, stalking, and causing bodily injury to a family member. He is 30 years old, 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Martinez, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

