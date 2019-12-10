Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding a cold case murder.
At 8:08 a.m. Dec. 04, 2008, Walter Arnold Sr. was found dead in his home at 701 Morning Glory Drive. He was 68 years old. Investigators with the Victoria Police Department believe this death is a murder and continue to investigate. They ask anyone with information about Arnold's death to contact Victoria Crime Stoppers.
If you have any information about this incident, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.