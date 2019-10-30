Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding several burglaries of vehicles. When they awoke on Oct. 25, multiple residents in Castle Hills noticed their vehicles had been gone through during the night. Surveillance cameras in the area recorded a light gray or silver car dropping off a man in a light colored sweater or hoodie.
He then entered cars and go through glove boxes and other storage areas.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
