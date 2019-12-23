Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a motor vehicle theft.
About 11:50 a.m. Nov. 27, a vehicle was stolen from a business in the 2100 block of North Navarro Street. The vehicle, a tan 2014 Toyota Highlander, was later recovered in Cooke County and tied to several burglaries.
Police are seeking to identify a thin man who was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and ball cap in connection with this theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.