Victoria Crime Stoppers looks for robbery suspect

Victoria Crime Stoppers continues to seek information about a robbery that occurred Jan. 18 at a business in the 3100 block of South Laurent Street.
A man entered the business about 6:25 a.m. and threatened to shoot an employee if they did not give him money. The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt, black pants and red and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
