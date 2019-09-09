About 12:45 p.m. Aug. 31, a bank on the 1200 block of North Main Street was robbed. The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion with short brown hair and wearing a sports coat is believed to also be responsible for another robbery that occurred in the Houston area the day before.
If you have any information about this crime, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.