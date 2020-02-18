Victoria Crime Stoppers request information about drive-by shooting

About 11 p.m. Jan. 25 an unknown assailant shot multiple times at a man who was walking a dog near the 4300 Block of North John Stockbauer Drive. The shots came from inside a passing vehicle that sped away after the shots were fired.
If you have any information about this shooting, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
