On July 30, 2003, officers investigated a stabbing.
The victim was taken to Citizens Medical Center from the 1300 block of Sam Houston Drive. Twenty-four-year-old Jose Cartas, succumbed to his injuries. After the investigation, warrants for murder were issued for Eduardo Dominguez and Ramiro Dominguez.
Dominguez was 23 at the time of the offense and would now be 42 years old. Dominguez was 21 and would now be 40. They disappeared before any arrest could be made. They have ties to Mexico or Cuba. Their warrants are currently active.
On Oct. 4, 2015, at 7:31 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of South Navarro Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located 22-year-old Leroy Sanchez dead in a front yard near this location. An investigation of this case is still ongoing.
If you have any information about these murders, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com.
All tips are anonymous, and if you give information that leads to an arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
