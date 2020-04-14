Around 7 p.m. April 3, two people attempted to break into a home on the 3200 block of Cypress St. They broke a window and kicked at the door in their attempt to get into the home. Both people were wearing hoodies and white shoes. They were riding in a dark gray four-door car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, driven by a third person.

Anyone with any information about this attempted burglary is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. 

