About 3:30 a.m. Sept. 17, a man and woman on a motorcycle attempted to break into a business in the 1200 block of North Moody Street. The man pulled on door handles all around the closed business and appeared to tamper with the breaker box at the location. They appear to be the same people involved in other incidents in nearby communities.
If you have any information about this crime, call Victoria Crime Stoppers.
