In the early morning hours of Sept. 16 and 17 multiple shots were fired at homes on the 2600 block of Mumphord Street. Children, elderly, and others call the area home and these incidents are extremely dangerous as bystanders are likely to be hit by reckless gunfire.
If you have any information about this crime, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information to Victoria Crime Stoppers that leads to arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.