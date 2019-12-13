Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the location of Amy Rae Smith.
As of Oct. 24, Smith has an outstanding warrant for violation of parole. Her original charges were forgery of a financial instrument, bail jumping, and failure to appear. She is 36 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches and 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fugitives may be armed and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Smith, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous, and if you give information to Victoria Crime Stoppers that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
