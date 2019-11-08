One of the fugitives featured on Oct. 11 was captured. Deputies of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested Emma Hernandez on Oct. 24 at about 2 am. She was arrested on warrants charging her with violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
In this week's Fugitive Friday, Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information on Angel Anthony Villarreal.
Villarreal has an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of parole. His original charge is assault family violence. Villarreal is 32 years old, stands 5 feet 5 inches, and weighs 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed and the public should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive on their own.
Anyone with information on Villarreal is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
