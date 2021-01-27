Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information about the location of Mark Randall Blevins.
Blevins is the suspect in an incident involving the repeated aggravated sexual assault of a girl — starting when she was 9 years old. Blevins was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child, but he has bonded out and fled. He has been on the run for more than 30 years.
Blevins has outstanding warrants for bond forfeiture in aggravated sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation cases. Warrant #89913686 was issued Jan. 2, 1990.
He is now 58 years old. He was 5 feet, 11 inches and 210 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes at the time the warrant was issued. His hair is likely gray or graying and it is unknown if he wears facial hair. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children produced an age progressed photo of Blevins depicting how he may look now.
In the 1980’s, he was accidentally shot in his right calf and left heel and likely still bears a scar from this accident.
Fugitives may be armed and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mark Randall Blevins, please submit a tip to Victoria Crime Stoppers by calling 572-4200, using our app, or through our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to the arrest of Blevins, you could earn a cash reward!
