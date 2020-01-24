Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding the location of Ernest Macias.
Macias has an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams. The warrant was issued Jan. 3.
Macias is 44 years old. He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 210 pounds and has brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information to Victoria Crime Stoppers that leads to arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
UPDATE: On Jan. 22, officers with the Victoria Police Department and Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Terrance Pitts. A call to the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency number provided officers with the location of Pitts. Victoria Crime Stoppers featured Pitts on its Jan. 17 “Fugitive Friday.”
Officers arrested Pitts on an outstanding warrant and took him to the Victoria County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.