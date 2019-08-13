About 11 p.m. Aug. 4, two men robbed a game room in the 13,000 block of U.S. 77 North. The men entered the location and threatened employees with a gun. They stole cash and left the scene in a white Cadillac Escalade with aftermarket rims.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
