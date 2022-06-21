Israel Keller has been charged in several outstanding warrants.

One charges him with a revocation of probation in a possession of controlled substance PG1 case. He is also named in two warrants charging manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 and one for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

The motion to revoke warrant was issued on April 6, 2020 and the others were issued on March 7, 2022.

He is 39 years old, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Keller's whereabouts is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.