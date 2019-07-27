Victoria Crime Stoppers searching for Jon Justin Murillo

Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding the location of Jon Justin Murillo.
As of July 26, Murillo has an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of probation in a felon in possession of a firearm case. He is 29 years old, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pound, He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Murillo, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
In addition, Jake Denton, who was featured in last week’s “Fugitive Friday” release, has been arrested. Officers with the U.S. Marshal Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force and the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit arrested him on July 22. He was arrested on a charge of violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance PG 2 case, and possession of marijuana.
