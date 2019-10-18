Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information about the location of Kregg Behrends.
As of Oct. 17, Behrends has an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. His original charge is manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is 28 years old; is 5 feet, 11 inches tall; weighs 170 pounds; and has blond hair and blue eyes. Fugitives may be armed, and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
