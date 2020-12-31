Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding the location of Mark Randall Blevins.
Blevins is the suspect in an incident involving the repeated aggravated sexual assault of a girl; starting when she was 11 years old. Blevins was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child, but posted bond and fled. He has been “on the run” for more than 30 years.
Blevins has outstanding warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in aggravated sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation cases. One of the warrants was issued on Jan. 2, 1990.
He is now 58 years old. He was 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighed 210 pounds. He had blond hair and hazel eyes at the time the warrant was issued. His hair is likely gray or graying and it is unknown if he wears facial hair.
In the 1980’s, he was accidentally shot in his right calf and left heel and likely still bears a scar from this accident.
Fugitives may be armed and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
If you have any information on Blevins' whereabouts, submit a tip to Victoria Crime Stoppers by calling 361-572-4200, using our app, or through our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to the arrest of Blevins, you could earn a cash reward.
