Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding the location of Ramiro Valdez.
As of Aug. 30, Valdez has outstanding warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation and felon in possession of a firearm. He is 39 years old. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed and the public should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive alone.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ramiro Valdez, is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
