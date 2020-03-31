At 2:50 a.m. March 13 a shooting occurred at Autumn Park Apartments, 4405 N. Navarro St. Detectives with the Victoria Police Department are looking to identify the people involved.

If you can identify these people or you have any information about this incident, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.