On Sept 11, around 3:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a pawn shop on the 900 block of East Rio Grande. The suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150 reported stolen by its owner, was recovered across the street from the location on the 1200 block of Goldman. A man in a white T-shirt ran from the scene shortly after the crash and is believed to be involved.
If you have any information about this crime, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
