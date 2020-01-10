Victoria Crime Stoppers continues to seek information regarding the locations of Chasity Lou Purnell and James Robert Brock.
Brock has an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of parole that was issued April 19. His original charge was for theft and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He is 49 years old, is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 166 pounds. He has sandy hair and blue eyes.
Purnell has an outstanding warrant charging her with bond forfeiture that was issued Sept. 7, 2018. Her original charge was possession of a controlled substance. She is 40 years old, is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed and the public should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive by themselves.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Purnell or Brock is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.