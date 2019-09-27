Victoria police officers arrested Marcus Kimble-Hebert on Sept. 22, who was the subject of a Victoria Crime Stoppers alert on Sept. 6 and Sept. 20 in the Fugitive Friday feature.
Victoria Crime Stoppers is still seeking information about Terrance Pitts and Chasity Purnell.
Pitts has an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. His original charge was possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Pitts is 29 years old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Purnell has an outstanding warrant for motion to revoke probation. Her original charge was theft with prior convictions. She is also wanted for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is 40 years old, 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Fugitives may be armed and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
If you know the whereabouts of Pitts or Purnell, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads their arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.