John Lawrence Aldis has an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.
The warrant was issued on Nov. 12, 2021. His original charge was manufacture or delivery of controlled substance in a drug free zone. He also has a warrant for bond forfeiture on a charge of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
He is 33-years-old; 5 feet, 11 inches tall; and 232 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.
Fugitives may be armed, and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aldis, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com.
All tips are anonymous, and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
