Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies found a 19-year-old Honduran man who claims he was being held for ransom by two other people.
At 12:35 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office received a teletype from the Rosenberg Police Department in reference to a possible kidnapping that had occurred in Rosenberg. The people suspected to be involved were in a 2007 grey Cadillac Escalade headed toward Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies located the vehicle on U.S. 59 near the rest area. They were able to make a traffic stop on Business U.S. 59 near the city limits. Inside the SUV were three people - two men and a woman. From interviewing the occupants, the deputies learned the two front-seat passengers were holding the Honduran against his will, according to the news release.
The Honduran said he had entered the country illegally about a month ago and was trying to get to New York to be with family.
The man and woman in the front seat had come in contact with him in South Texas about two weeks ago and were holding him in an attempt to get money from his family, according to the news release.
Rosenberg police officers arrived at the scene and took the man and woman into custody. The Honduran man was also taken back to Rosenberg by police.
No charges were filed in Victoria County, according to the news release.
