A Victoria driver was seriously injured Monday after a rollover crash on a rural roadway in north Victoria County.
About 2:30 p.m., the man's pickup lost control on Salem Road for an undetermined reason, crashed through a fence and flipped multiple times, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman. San Miguel declined to release the man's name because of his severe injuries.
The man was ejected from his pickup while the vehicle was rolling.
The man was taken to Citizens Medical Center in serious condition, San Miguel said.
Also Monday, Chief Deputy Will Franklin, Victoria County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were experiencing an increased number of weather related crashes as Tropical Storm Beta continued its crawl toward the Crossroads.
