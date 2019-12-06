A fire burned a Victoria home Friday afternoon causing significant damage to the structure and displacing a couple who lived there.
At 12;37 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home at 604 North Troy Street, and arrived to find the home burning, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox, Victoria Fire Department.
Herminia Robles, a woman living there, said she and her husband, Kenneth Harris, were at home at the time of the fire but were unsure how it started.
Her husband, she said, ran back into the home to look for their dogs, two of which were killed.
According to the Victoria County property records, the home is owned by Robles and James Daniel Salinas.
Harris, who received some burns, was taken to a Victoria hospital for treatment.
Although Fox said at the scene that he was unsure about the severity of Harris’ injuries, the man appeared conscious and was talking moments before he was taken away on a stretcher.
Friday afternoon, investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire, which appeared to have started in the home’s rear, Fox said.
They had not determined a cause as of 2 p.m
Boards covered many of the home’s windows, and Robles said it was awaiting repairs for damage sustained during Hurricane Harvey.
American Red Cross representatives will work with Robles and Harris to provide aid if it is needed, Fox said.
The fire chief said officials were still working to determine the extent of the home’s damage, but added that the residents would likely be displaced for at least a night.
Robles said she and her husband were planning to stay with family.
This is a developing story. To read more check back her or go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
