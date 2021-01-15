A Victoria house caught fire Friday night.
At 7:04 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 801 S. Liberty St. where they found a house burning, said Battalion Chief David Kahlich, Victoria Fire Department.
The house’s only occupant, a woman who declined to comment, escaped the fire without injury.
By about 7:40 p.m., the fire was mostly extinguished.
Two brothers who were visiting their sister across the street from the burning home, rushed over after seeing fire in one of the windows.
That window also contained an window air conditioning unit.
Eric, 28; and Zander Trevino, 16, both of Victoria, kicked down the woman’s door to make sure no one was inside.
“You really couldn’t see anything because there was so much smoke,” said Zander Trevino
“We wouldn’t want anyone to leave us in a house like that,” said Eric Trevino.
The cause of the fire was not been publicly reported Friday night.
